World Trade Organization (WTO) members have agreed to appoint Türkiye and Iceland to chair the ongoing negotiations aimed at determining the new global trade rules for agriculture and fisheries, ending a monthslong impasse, the watchdog's chief confirmed Friday.

WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in a tweet that Iceland's Ambassador Einar Gunnarsson was appointed as head of the talks intended to cut billions of dollars of fishing subsidies that are endangering fish stocks. Türkiye's Ambassador Alparslan Acarsoy will head the agriculture talks.

"Let's get to work," she added.

The impasse caused by infighting between countries has lasted around six months and was becoming a source of frustration for countries and embarrassment for the 28-year-old global trade watchdog.