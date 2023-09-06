Strategic cooperation between Russia and Türkiye is possible in some fields, and the latter looks to enhance the collaboration in the spheres where the “mutual capabilities are strong,” according to a senior official.

“There is a strong investment interest from Russia in Türkiye. Strategic cooperation with Russia is possible in some areas as well. We want to increase collaboration in areas where our mutual capabilities are strong,” Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır told reporters on Wednesday.

Answering questions of reporters following the Cabinet meeting, Kacır touched upon President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s recent contacts with Russia, during his visit to the Black Sea resort of Sochi where he held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“Russian businessmen have significant investments in Türkiye. They also have substantial investments in the industrial sector. These investments will continue. Like in many other countries, we will continue to encourage and support them,” Kacır noted.

Türkiye and Russia have enjoyed growing ties in several areas, including energy and bilateral trade, which both countries seek to further upgrade.

Erdoğan also positioned himself as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, and most recently actively engaged in persuading Russia to revive the landmark Black Sea Grain initiative.

Brokered by Türkiye and the U.N., the deal was seen as vital for global food supplies, especially in Africa, the Middle East and Asia enabling the export of grain from Ukrainian ports.

Russia pulled out from the accord in mid-July citing concerns over restrictions on shipping and insurance that hampered its agricultural trade.

Talks between the two leaders on Monday marked the first meeting between them since Erdoğan's reelection for a third term as president in May. Erdoğan was accompanied by a large delegation that included Türkiye's defense, foreign, energy and finance ministers.

Erdoğan said his government wanted to boost annual trade with Russia to $100 billion from $62 billion, adding that he supported Moscow's push to switch a part of that trade into Turkish liras and rubles.

“I believe that switching to local currencies is extremely important in bilateral relations,” he said.

For his part, Putin said the two leaders had upgraded ties between the two countries to a "very good, high level."

Putin also touched on the topic of energy, mentioning a proposed establishment of a Russian gas hub in Türkiye and the construction of the first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, in which Moscow is actively involved.

President Erdoğan on Monday conveyed his belief that a new proposal package that has been prepared in consultations with the U.N. to address Russia’s concerns over the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which helped ease a food crisis, would yield positive outcomes “in a short time.”

“Revitalization of the initiative is a priority for the whole world,” Erdoğan told reporters late on Monday aboard the presidential plane during his return from Russia. “We are in close contact with the U.N. on this issue.”