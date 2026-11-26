Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said Thursday that the ordinary liquidation of troubled investment funds will be complete as of Friday, adding that about TL 200 billion ($3.95 billion) has been paid to investors so far.

Yılmaz said none of it came from public money and that the process will now move toward final liquidation, except in some exceptional cases.

He was speaking at a joint news conference with Justice Minister Akın Gürlek and Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek.

Yılmaz said about TL 200 billion has been paid under ordinary and extraordinary liquidation combined.

As of Friday, 21,723 people will have received payments of up to TL 1 million, he said.

He said payments for six funds at Hedef Portföy are also on the agenda, and that money from stock sales in those funds' portfolios will reach accounts on Friday. After that, he said, the process will focus on final liquidation, with some exceptions, and is being managed with great care.

Yılmaz said the 131 funds in liquidation make up 4.6% of all funds. The Fund Coordination Board sets general principles and coordinates the institutions involved, he said, and protecting capital markets is among the main priorities.

He said the State Supervisory Council, a presidential inspection body, is continuing its review with 21 inspectors and experts. The aim is to finish as quickly as possible, he said. He said the public expects the fund matter to be clarified in every respect and those responsible to be held to account, whoever they are. Yılmaz said everyone must act responsibly and that the problem funds have been quarantined.