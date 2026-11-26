The ordinary liquidation of investment funds swept up in the September scandal will be completed by Friday, with investors having received nearly TL 200 billion ($3.95 billion) so far, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said Thursday.

None of the payouts came from public funds, and the process will now move into final liquidation aside from a handful of exceptional cases, Yılmaz said during a news conference lasting more than two hours alongside Justice Minister Akın Gürlek and Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek.

The scandal centers on groups of funds that poured money into thinly traded stocks, swelling the value of their ⁠assets to more than $20 billion and generating extraordinary returns before they became unable to meet ⁠withdrawal demands.

Regulators responded by ordering the liquidation of 131 funds managed by seven asset management companies, and authorities have arrested dozens of people since mid-September on allegations of market manipulation, fraud and bribery.

The affected funds, which held money from nearly half a million investors, accounted for 4.6% of all investment funds in Türkiye and 7.7% of total portfolio value, Yılmaz said, noting that their combined value equaled 2.4% of household financial assets.

So far, TL 199.25 billion has been paid out to investors across 122 funds under both ordinary and extraordinary liquidation procedures, Yılmaz said.

Of the 455,758 individual investors involved, 444,987 have received at least one payout, he said. By Friday, 401,754 investors, or 88% of all individual investors, will have recovered the full amount of their net investment or portfolio value through interim payouts or the ordinary liquidation process.

As of Friday, 21,723 people will have received up to TL 1 million as part of the legal framework used for interim payments, Yılmaz said. The number exceeds 40,000 when in-kind payments are included, he added.

"All payments under the ordinary fund process will have been made as of tomorrow, and the ordinary fund liquidation process will be complete," Yılmaz said.

Extraordinary liquidation applies to funds run by management companies whose existing assets could not cover their liabilities.

"The payment process for only nine funds will continue during the extraordinary liquidation process," Yılmaz said. "These are certain troubled funds that, by their very nature, have very few investors. We are talking about funds with a total number of investors that can be counted in the hundreds."

New measures

Addressing the press conference, Şimşek said the government had strengthened safeguards to prevent a similar crisis, including work on a new capital markets law.

"An AI-powered early warning system against market manipulation will be established as part of the Capital Markets Board's transformation project," Şimşek said.

He also said the fund scandal had undoubtedly affected the economy.

"We're not saying it hasn't, but its impact remains limited," he said.

Outflows from equities and investment funds moved almost entirely into bank deposits, Şimşek said. He added that Turkish lira deposits remained stable at 61.8% of total deposits based on the latest data.

Şimşek also noted that the government is aligned with the central bank and ready to cut withholding taxes if necessary to keep lira savings attractive.

Main phase of probe completed

Yılmaz said the government would continue to take steps to protect investors while investigating market manipulators involved in the scandal.

"As we deal with these unhealthy structures, we are managing this process with care, distinguishing between legitimate investors and financiers who operate within the law, all while ensuring we do not harm the system," he said.

"We believe that once our capital markets are freed from these unhealthy structures, they will continue on their path in a much stronger and healthier way."

Speaking at the press conference, Gürlek said the main phase of the investigation had been completed.

"As of now, the indictment is being drafted. We will ensure that these suspects, these profiteers, are brought to trial as soon as possible," he said.

Gürlek said that 138 of the 638 suspects were in custody. About 300 have been placed under judicial supervision and arrest warrants have been issued for 49 others, he added.

Authorities have also seized assets and frozen bank accounts belonging to 550 individuals and 184 legal entities. Prosecutors also froze assets worth about TL 13 billion that Gürlek said had been smuggled out of the country.

Gürlek added that the probe will deepen as new names emerge from testimony by people who have confessed.

Earlier on Thursday, Şimşek authorized prosecutors to investigate former banking watchdog head and central bank governor ​Şahap Kavcıoğlu over suspected links to the crisis.

Kavcıoğlu resigned earlier this ⁠month as head of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) to avoid causing further harm to the institution.

Prosecutors had already placed an overseas travel ban on Kavcıoğlu, who is facing allegations of bribery and abuse of office as part of the investigation – which under Turkish law required ministry approval.

Senior BDDK officials have been detained ‌and ⁠subsequently jailed pending trial as part of the investigation.