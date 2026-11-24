The Turkish government plans to raise pensions above the rate of inflation and aims to finalize the measure before the end of the year, according to Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting Monday, Yılmaz said the proposal is still being drafted and that age and years of social security contributions would be key factors.

Options on the agenda for the new year include a flat-rate increase combined with an inflation adjustment, a welfare share or a phased adjustment.

"What matters is giving our retirees an improvement above inflation. The work isn't finished yet. The number of premium days and age are important factors here," Yılmaz told reporters, referring to the number of days a worker has paid social security contributions.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry, the Labor and Social Security Ministry, the Strategy and Budget Office and the Social Security Institution are drafting the measure, Yılmaz said.

He added that while several models are under consideration, all share the core principle of delivering a fair, equitable raise above inflation, with details to be released once the bill is submitted to Parliament.

Annual inflation edged up to 29.8% in October from 29.7% in September, according to official data, while monthly consumer price growth accelerated to 2.58% from 1.84%. Earlier this month, Türkiye's central bank set its year-end inflation target for 2026 at 29.5% and raised its end-2027 forecast to 21% from 15%.

Private broadcaster CNBC-e reported that the Cabinet weighed whether to set the welfare share as a percentage or a fixed sum, with potential raises ranging from 10% to 20% under consideration. Another option would grant larger increases to older retirees and those with more contribution days.

Türkiye's minimum pension currently stands at TL 23,552 ($465.21).

Based on that figure, a 10% increase would raise the lowest pension to TL 25,907, while a 15% raise would bring it to TL 27,085 and a 20% increase to TL 28,262. Early estimates suggest a 10% hike could cost the budget about TL 2 trillion.