Türkiye plans to raise its installed electricity capacity from 128 gigawatts to 281 gigawatts by 2040, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Monday.

Bayraktar said the plan is part of a "National Energy 2040" program, unveiled earlier this month and which targets $500 billion in public and private investment over the next 14 years.

He was speaking before the Parliament's Planning and Budget Committee. He said the government shapes energy policy around future demand and underscored that the national program puts electrification at the center of Türkiye's new energy architecture.

Bayraktar said the government will shift demand from fossil fuels to electricity and raise the electrification rate to 36%. By sector, he said, electricity's share will rise from 1% to 24% in transportation, from 30% to 33% in industry, from 21% to 30% in residential and from 45% to 65% in services and agriculture.

He said electricity demand is expected to rise 86% to 680 billion kilowatt-hours. Meeting it would mean bringing online 1.6 times the capacity added over the past 24 years in just the next 14, he said. The investment needed is about $190 billion, and 95% of the additional capacity would come from zero- or low-emission sources.

Solar, wind and domestic manufacturing

Bayraktar said the plan is to quadruple solar and wind capacity from about 45 gigawatts to 175 gigawatts, with $100 billion of investment. Renewables' share of total installed capacity would rise from 63% to 77%.

Under the auction model for renewable energy zones, known as YEKA, the government has allocated 6,085 megawatts since 2024 and received $752 million in contribution fees, he said. It will hold auctions of at least 2,000 megawatts every year. An offshore wind auction is planned for the first half of 2027, and the goal is 6 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2040.

He said the government will also encourage on-site generation, including automatic grid connection for rooftop and other plants of up to 1 megawatt. Domestic content has reached 91% for solar panels and 65% for wind turbines, he said.

Grids, storage and electric vehicles

Bayraktar said the plan includes $36 billion for transmission. High-voltage lines would grow from 77,000 kilometers (about 47,800 miles) to 112,000 kilometers, and transformer capacity from 241,000 to 316,000 megavolt-amperes. He said 10,000 kilometers of high-voltage direct current lines, a first for Türkiye, would be added.

Investment in electricity distribution has cut losses from 21% to 8%, he said, worth about $3 billion a year to the economy. Spending on distribution investment and maintenance was TL 783 billion in 2021-2025 at today's prices. It has been raised by more than 50% to almost TL 1.26 trillion for 2026-2030, he said. The government will invest $80 billion in the distribution network by 2040, including smart meters.

He said $28 billion will go to flexibility, through battery storage, pumped-storage hydropower, interconnection lines with neighbors and demand management. The government expects 20 million electric vehicles on the road in 2040 and aims for at least 1.5 million charging points.

Türkiye aims to quadruple its power interconnection capacity with neighbors to 15 gigawatts, he said. That includes a "Green Energy Corridor" project with Georgia, Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, which Bayraktar called "the TANAP of electricity," a reference to the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline. He said a 2,000-megawatt solar project with Saudi Arabia will be built at the lowest electricity purchase price in Türkiye to date.

Nuclear

Bayraktar said Türkiye cannot meet global climate goals or rapidly rising electricity demand without nuclear power.

He said construction of all four reactors at the Akkuyu plant, Türkiye's first nuclear power station, is continuing at the same time.

Once commissioning tests are completed, he said, the first unit will go online. He said domestic manufacturers and service providers have contributed $12 billion to the project, putting local content at 55%.

The government wants nuclear plants in Sinop, a Black Sea province in northern Türkiye, and in Thrace, the European part of the country, to reach 10 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2040. It wants at least 5 gigawatts of small modular reactors by 2050, he said.

Energy efficiency

Energy intensity has fallen 33% since 2002, and 52 % in industry, Bayraktar said, saving about $25 billion. He said the government invested $4.3 billion in 2025 under its second national efficiency plan, saving 1.5 million tons of oil equivalent and avoiding 4.7 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

The 2040 plan targets a further 40% cut in energy intensity over 2025-2040, and $240 billion in total savings from efficiency, technology and fuel switching.

Oil, gas, exploration

Natural gas consumption was 59 billion cubic meters last year and crude oil needs about 1 million barrels a day.

Bayraktar said they are expected to reach 77 billion cubic meters and 1.2 million barrels a day by 2040 without the plan. The program aims to cut them to 57 billion cubic meters and 718,000 barrels a day.

He said production at the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea will double with the arrival of Osman Gazi, Türkiye's first floating production platform. The target is to supply 8 million households from the field in 2027 and 17 million in 2028.

Bayraktar said Türkiye also aims to produce 1.5 billion cubic meters of renewable gas a year from organic waste once legislation is passed. It plans to raise liquefied natural gas regasification capacity from 161 million to over 200 million cubic meters a day, and underground gas storage from 6.8 billion to 17.6 billion cubic meters.

He said Ceyhan, a Mediterranean port, would become an oil hub with 50 million barrels of storage plus refining and petrochemical investment.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar speaks before Parliament's Planning and Budget Committee, Ankara, Türkiye, Nov. 23. 2026. (AA Photo)

Bayraktar said natural gas lines now stretch about 245,000 kilometers, and all districts should be connected by the end of 2028. Oil output at Gabar, a field in southeastern Türkiye, has topped 84,000 barrels a day, he said, and new exploration found 135 million barrels of reserves at the Gaziler and Çardaklı fields. He said this will lift daily domestic output above 160,000 barrels in 2027 and cut the current account deficit by $5.6 billion a year.

The state oil company Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) aims to reach 1.7 million barrels a day of oil and gas by 2040, he said. Bayraktar also recalled that Türkiye now has the world's fourth-largest energy fleet by number of ships. The Çağrı Bey is drilling in Somali waters, and the Oruç Reis has begun seismic surveys off Pakistan.

Bayraktar said Türkiye has a stake in an oil field at Kirkuk, Iraq, a 33% share in exploration in Bulgaria's Black Sea waters and rights to two fields in Hungary. He said it has signed exploration agreements with Libya, Syria and Oman, and aims to build a gas pipeline to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). An August agreement extended the Iraq-Türkiye crude pipeline by one year, he said.

Mining

Bayraktar said only one in 100 exploration licenses yields an economically viable reserve. He said the government proposes raising the investment budget of the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration, a state agency known as MTA, by about 140% to TL 13 billion, a record.

He said the mining sector has grown from $2 billion in 2002 to $14 billion in 2025. Mining exports were $6.2 billion in 2025 and reached $6.1 billion in the first 10 months of 2026. He said they will top $7 billion this year.

He said Türkiye is developing technology to separate and refine rare earth elements at Beylikova, in Eskişehir province in western Türkiye, and aims to produce 10,000 tons of rare earth oxide a year by 2030, which would make it the world's fifth-largest producer.

Boron exports passed $1.2 billion in 2025, and the target for 2026 is a record $1.6 billion. He said state miner Eti Maden will soon reach 600 tons a year of lithium carbonate capacity from boron waste.

Türkiye's gold output rose from 1.4 tons in 2001 to about 42 tons now, he said, and the goal is 100 tons a year to close a $13 billion foreign trade deficit in gold. He said first gold production in Niger will begin in December, and the government is expanding mining cooperation with Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Syria, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Sudan.

Subsidies

Bayraktar said the sliding-scale fuel tax system has provided about TL 400 billion in support since it was launched in March to cushion consumers from soaring oil prices during the Iran war.

The mechanism allowed reductions in the special consumption tax (ÖTV) to offset increases in global oil prices and limit their impact on domestic fuel prices and inflation.

The government also provided TL 655 billion in electricity and natural gas support to citizens last year and expects it to top TL 1 trillion in 2026, said the minister. The state now covers about 55% of the electricity and 64% of the natural gas that households use, he added.

Bayraktar said the National Energy 2040 program aims to raise domestic energy production to 92%, renewable installed capacity to 77% and electrification to 36%. It targets electricity use of 7,500 kilowatt-hours per person per year and a 40% cut in emissions. He said the investments will create 108,000 permanent direct jobs in the energy sector alone.