European Union countries are leaning toward including British electric vehicles in the bloc's "Made in Europe" initiative, designed to shield domestic automakers from cheaper Chinese imports, according to EU diplomats.

Türkiye, which has been lobbying to be included, is absent from the latest draft despite its customs union with the EU and deep integration into Europe's automotive supply chain.

Part of the EU's proposed Industrial Accelerator Act to bolster local manufacturing in strategic sectors, the scheme would require companies to meet a minimum threshold of European content to qualify for EU subsidies or public procurement contracts. Britain has pressed for British-built vehicles to be covered.

Ireland, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, circulated an updated proposal among member states on Monday, diplomats said. For vehicle assembly, the draft would expand the "Made in Europe" label to cover European Economic Area members Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, as well as Switzerland and Britain.

For automotive components, non-European nations such as Japan and South Korea could also qualify, a concession the Financial Times reported the two countries secured after extensive lobbying.

The exemptions would be granted to non-EU countries on a reciprocal basis, diplomats said, though the exact terms remain under discussion. Countries such as Norway and Switzerland would be required to grant EU-made vehicles and parts comparable access to their own subsidy and public procurement programs.

Britain and China tariff question

Last month, France and Germany proposed tying reciprocity to alignment with EU trade defense measures, including tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles that Britain has been reluctant to impose.

However, the Financial Times reported that the latest Irish text drops that requirement for Britain, partly due to London's concerns that Beijing could retaliate against British automakers.

Under the draft, British cars and parts would qualify as European in exchange for Britain opening its own incentive programs to EU-made vehicles. Electric vehicles produced at Nissan's Sunderland plant and BMW's Oxfordshire factory would be eligible for EU subsidies.

Britain would not receive every benefit, however. Carbon dioxide "super credits," which help automakers meet fleet emissions targets for small electric vehicles built in Europe, would remain restricted to cars manufactured within the EU's 27 member states.

On a reciprocal basis, Britain and other nations with EU trade agreements could also access public funding and tenders in other sectors covered by the law, including steel, cement, aluminum, nuclear energy and renewable energy equipment.

Türkiye's push for inclusion

Türkiye has maintained a customs union with the EU since 1996, and its auto sector is tightly woven into European supply chains. Turkish media noted that the draft excludes Türkiye even as components from Japan and South Korea could qualify.

Turkish officials have warned that leaving the country out would backfire.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said last week that excluding Türkiye would harm rather than protect Europe's automotive industry. Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır noted that roughly 60% of foreign direct investment in Türkiye since 2002 has originated from the EU, and 64% of Türkiye's auto parts exports go to the bloc.

Ford of Europe President Jim Baumbick echoed those warnings last week, saying that excluding Türkiye from the "Made in Europe" framework would weaken Europe's auto sector rather than strengthen it against Chinese competition.

EU member states aim to reach a common position after EU industry ministers meet in Brussels next week. Government representatives will then negotiate a final text with European Parliament lawmakers, who plan to adopt their stance in mid-December, with formal negotiations unlikely to begin before January.

Some lawmakers are also pushing for the European Commission to evaluate whether non-EU countries provide genuinely reciprocal access in their domestic programs.