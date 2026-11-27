Gazprom, Russia's state-controlled gas giant, and BOTAŞ, Türkiye's state-owned pipeline and gas company, have extended their natural gas supply contract by three years on existing terms, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Friday.

"Gazprom and BOTAŞ signed the contract. The contract was extended for three years," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the meeting of the Turkish-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Istanbul.

Novak said the volumes and supply conditions will not change under the new contract.

Novak said Novatek, Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer, has also signed a contract to ship LNG to Türkiye.

"Deliveries will start on Jan. 1, 2027," he said. "For now, the volumes are low, but increasing them is possible."

Novatek has secured contracts to redirect LNG supplies previously destined for Europe to ⁠other markets, primarily China, from next year.

That follows the European Union's decision ⁠to ban Russian LNG imports from Jan. 1 in response ⁠to Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Novak said Russia has shipped more than 20 million tons of oil products to Türkiye since the start of the year, most of it diesel fuel.

Nuclear power and grain

Nuclear energy is one of the most important areas of energy cooperation between Türkiye and Russia, Novak said.

Work is continuing on all four units of Türkiye’s first nuclear power plant, being built on the Mediterranean coast in Mersin province.

"The process of bringing the first unit into operation is expected to begin in December this year," he said.

He said the two sides have also discussed having Turkish companies become partners in the Akkuyu project, and that work in that direction is continuing.

Novak said he raised resuming grain shipments across the Black Sea with Turkish officials. "Türkiye is interested in this, and we are as well," he said. "We discussed logistics and security issues. All of them are on our agenda."