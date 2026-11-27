Türkiye and Russia reaffirmed on Friday their commitment to raise annual bilateral trade to $100 billion (TL 5.08 trillion), as senior officials signed a joint economic declaration in Istanbul.

Speaking at the meeting of the Turkish-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said delegations held comprehensive talks covering trade, transportation, energy and tourism.

Following the talks, Bolat and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak signed the joint declaration of the 20th commission meeting.

Noting that bilateral trade currently stands at $50 billion, Bolat said both sides remain committed to doubling that figure.

"Türkiye and Russia-two neighboring, friendly nations and key trading partners-will continue to advance our economic relations with growing momentum through 2027," he added.

Novak said regular dialogue between the two governments continues to guide efforts toward the $100 billion annual trade goal.

He noted that bilateral trade has exceeded $50 billion in recent years, with Türkiye ranking second among Russia's trading partners last year and fourth in the first nine months of 2026.

In the agro-industrial sector, mutual trade grew 12% over the first nine months of the year while Russian exports rose 17%, with Türkiye remaining the top buyer of Russian grain.

He also highlighted the opening on Thursday of Türkiye's first maleic anhydride plant in Kocaeli's GEBKIM industrial zone, enabling domestic paint, varnish and construction manufacturers to source the raw material locally.

On energy, Novak said Russia remains a reliable supplier of gas, oil, and petroleum products, noting that the Blue Stream and TurkStream pipelines continue operating uninterruptedly.

He added that work is underway on all four units of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, with main efforts focused on preparing the launch of the first unit.

In tourism and transport, Novak said Russian airlines carried over 6.5 million passengers between the two countries last year, while nearly 7 million Russian tourists visited Türkiye, ranking Russia first.

He also pointed to growing cooperation potential in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, digital technologies, logistics and e-commerce, alongside academic, sports and cultural exchanges.