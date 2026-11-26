Top Turkish and Russian officials attended the opening of a new petrochemical facility in the northwestern province of Kocaeli on Thursday, built with a $330 million (around TL 17 billion) investment.

The TN Maleik Petrochemical Factory, where the production of maleic anhydride will take place, is seen as notable in terms of reducing imports of a key industrial material used in manufacturing unsaturated polyester resins.

With an annual capacity of 50,000 tons in the specialized chemistry industrial zone (GEBKIM), the facility is expected to meet approximately 90% of the domestic market's needs and replace about $60 million in annual imports, an Andolu Agency (AA) report said.

Maleic anhydride is used to make polyester resins, paints, coatings and construction materials, supplying industries from automotive manufacturing to shipbuilding.

The opening of the facility was attended by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak and Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov.

The opening came ahead of the 20th meeting of the Türkiye-Russia Joint Economic Commission (JEC).

Yılmaz, during his speech at the opening, suggested that this investment will enable the first-ever production of maleic anhydride in the country, making it possible to produce a key raw material needed by the industry.

He said they view this investment – realized with the aim of reducing external dependence in industry – as an important gain for Türkiye's production strength, and noted that such gains are achieved through the political will and strong cooperation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We consider the enrichment of the industrial expertise accumulated at GEBKIM through new investments to be highly valuable," Kacır said for his part.

"In this regard, the maleic anhydride production facility, realized by Tatneft with an investment of TL 17 billion, represents a significant gain; more than 70% of the products manufactured at this plant will be processed within other facilities at GEBKIM and transformed into products for various sectors," he stated.

Novak, in his speech, said that despite challenging international conditions, Russia and Türkiye continue to develop cooperation based on mutual respect and national interests.

Referring to the TurkStream and Blue Stream natural gas pipelines and the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant as examples of projects planned for decades, Novak explained that these partnerships enhance, deepen, and diversify global cooperation in the economic field.

Novak also stated that the facility inaugurated Thursday perfectly exemplifies such an enterprise, also pointing to the export opportunities due to the facility's proximity to ports.

Bolat, in a written statement shared by his ministry, said that the facility will make significant contributions toward reducing maleic anhydride imports, which he said have reached $420 million over the last five years.

He also noted its contributions to meeting the demand for maleic anhydride through domestic production and "strengthening our current account balance, enhancing the competitiveness of our industry, and fostering the development of high-quality employment."

Tatneft is a major Russian vertically integrated oil and gas company headquartered in the region of Tatarstan.

TN Maleik Petrochemical Factory is Tatneft’s first direct investment in Türkiye, Bolat also said.