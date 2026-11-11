Ankara and Riyadh signed a pact ​Tuesday for the second phase of a deal ⁠struck in February to ⁠build large-scale power plants in Türkiye, the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said.

Wind power ​plants are ⁠planned with a total capacity of 3,000 megawatts (MW), or the equivalent of a fifth of Türkiye's existing installed wind power capacity, the ministry said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan oversaw the signing of the deal by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud at the COP31 summit in Antalya.

"We are deepening our strategic ⁠energy ⁠cooperation with Saudi Arabia," Bayraktar said, adding that the investments aimed to strengthen grid infrastructure and boost system flexibility.

"With the agreement signed today in Antalya, we are taking our efforts to implement the additional 3,000 megawatts of capacity planned for the second phase a step further," he noted.

“In this context, we envisage developing wind power plants supported by high-voltage direct-current transmission infrastructure and battery energy storage systems,” he added.

The first phase of the February pact envisages ACWA Power building ⁠solar power plants with a combined installed capacity of 2,000 MW in Sivas and ​Karaman's Taşeli region.

Bayraktar said he was pleased with progress on the first phase.

The agreements will ​bring to 5,000 MW the total capacity of power ⁠plants ‌to ‌be built jointly with ⁠Saudi Arabia.

Meeting ‌Türkiye's long-term energy targets will need an average ​annual installation of ⁠10,000 MW of ⁠new wind and solar power capacity, ⁠government plans ​show.

Bayraktar said the investments would help expand Türkiye's renewable energy capacity, strengthen its electricity grid and improve system flexibility while deepening energy ties with Saudi Arabia.

"We will continue turning confidence in Türkiye's energy transition and investment environment into concrete projects," he said.