Türkiye is aiming for a $250 billion (TL 4.55 trillion) export target this year, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş said Friday, stressing that the country maintains the goal despite signs of a global slowdown and inflationary pressure.

The minister was speaking at the 4th Türkiye Export Mobilization summit.

The event was organized by Türkiye’s leading media group and Daily Sabah’s parent company, Turkuvaz Media, in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.

Muş said that they want to diversify the regions that Turkish businesses export to, focusing on North and South America and East Asia, not just Europe.

Turkish businesses conduct some 55% of the exports to Europe, he said, however, the uncertainty in the region creates obstacles.

“Compared to the 2021 period, our exports to this region increased by 17.2% in the January-August period,” the minister said, but this increase “is in a moderate trend compared to months.”

“The uncertainty and slowdown in Europe weaken demand. For example, while our exports to the EU increased by 17.8% in June compared to the previous year, the increase was 5.2% in July and 2.7% in August.”

“We are trying to diversify the market. We want to focus not only on Europe but also on North America, then on Latin America, some countries in the Far East. This will take some time, and expectations such as the slowdown in the world, the uncertainty in Europe and whether there will be a power cut or not inevitably pull down demand.”

“The slowing demand there is pushing down our exports here,” he said.

Exporters have managed to achieve record sales in each month so far this year and in 21 of the last 23 months.

Yet, industry representatives are said to be revising their targets as new orders drop amid signs of a global slowdown and inflationary pressure.

Sales rose more than 19% year-over-year in the first seven months of 2022 to $144.4 billion, while imports were up 40.7% to $206.4 billion, according to official data.

But deteriorating global conditions, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, have raised concerns for the rest of the year. Russia’s invasion of its neighbor has sent global commodity prices soaring, endangering Türkiye’s economic program that aims to tackle high inflation with a current account surplus.

The trade deficit in the first seven months jumped by 143% year-over-year to $61.9 billion, mainly due to rising energy import costs. Exports had ended 2021 at $225.4 billion, a figure that government and economists expected to reach $250 billion this year. The 12-month rolling exports topped $248 billion as of July.