Türkiye and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday signed several lucrative contracts, including Riyadh agreeing to buy famed Turkish drones, during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's trip, as Ankara reaps the benefits of its recent diplomatic push to repair ties with several Gulf powers.

Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman oversaw the signing ceremony of two deals between Turkish drone magnate Baykar and the Saudi defense ministry, state news agency SPA reported.

Erdoğan landed in the Red Sea city of Jeddah on Monday accompanied by an entourage of some 200 businesspeople for the first stop of a three-day Gulf tour, his first post-reelection multicountry trip that seeks to further diplomacy and economic cooperation with the region.

Saudi Arabia will acquire the drones "with the aim of enhancing the readiness of the kingdom's armed forces and bolstering its defense and manufacturing capabilities," Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, in a tweet called the deal "the biggest defense and aviation export contract in the history of the Turkish Republic."

The value of the deal has not been made public.

The accord entails cooperation in technology transfer and joint production, Baykar said in a statement on Tuesday.

After attending a Saudi-Turkish business forum, Erdoğan and Prince Mohammed discussed "prospects for joint cooperation" in their meeting, SPA reported.

Erdoğan arrived with "high hopes" for investment and finance. "This visit has two main topics: investments, and a financial dimension. We have high hopes for both," he told a news conference at an Istanbul airport before setting off.

The tour comes after Erdoğan secured reelection in late May and builds on Ankara’s diplomatic efforts since 2021 to normalize strained ties with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will seek to expand its already strong partnership with Qatar.

Ahead of the presidential runoff that eventually extended his rule into the third decade, Erdoğan stressed his intention to meet and thank leaders of the Gulf countries he said had recently sent funding to Türkiye, helping relieve the central bank and markets.

Ankara has secured some $28 billion in currency swap deals in recent years with the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, China and South Korea, most of which are believed to be in the Turkish central bank’s reserves.

Erdoğan is traveling to Doha on Tuesday to hold talks with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The last stop will be the United Arab Emirates. Erdoğan is scheduled to meet President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Business forums have been arranged in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates during the trip.

Erdoğan and Prince Mohammed attended the signing of a defense cooperation plan by Prince Khalid and Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Güler. The two countries also inked several memorandums of understanding in different sectors including energy, defense, real estate and direct investments, SPA said.

Prince Khalid did not specify the type of drone the kingdom is looking to procure.

An Arab diplomat in Riyadh, requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the press, said it was Baykar's TB2 model.

The battle-proven unmanned combat aerial vehicle has made a name for itself globally. International demand for TB2 drones soared after they featured in conflicts in Syria, Libya and Azerbaijan and interest in them increased further following their use by Ukraine's military to thwart Russian forces.

Baykar has signed deals to sell the drone to at least 30 countries to date. It lastly signed a contract worth $367 million with Kuwait for TB2s last month.

Turkish officials have said they expect new investments from Gulf states soon, as Erdoğan's Gulf tour was preceded by officials including Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and central bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan holding talks in all three countries.