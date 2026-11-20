Türkiye's banking regulator on Friday said it's narrowing a mortgage restriction so that the 75% cut in the maximum loan-to-value ratio applies only to people who own at least two homes.

The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), meanwhile, also set new credit card minimum payment rates that rise with a card's limit.

The agency's board made both decisions at its meeting on Thursday, its statement said.

Under a decision dated Aug. 24, 2023, the maximum loan amount relative to a home's value was cut by 75% for borrowers who, along with their spouse or children under 18, owned at least one home.

The agency said the cut previously reduced the maximum ratio for such a borrower to 22.5% from 90%.

Under the new decision, the same 75% reduction applies when the borrower, a spouse, or children under 18 own at least two homes. It covers loans used to buy a home and loans secured by a home, other than vehicle loans.

As a result, borrowers who own a single home, in their own name or their spouse's or children's, are no longer subject to the 75% restriction as long as they have no second home.

The agency, meanwhile, readjusted minimum payment amounts for credit cards.

The payments will depend on the card's limit: