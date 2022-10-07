The Turkish government is using all financial instruments at its disposal effectively in its fight against inflation, the country’s treasury and finance minister said Friday.

“Inflation and soaring prices are not only Türkiye’s issue. It is the whole world’s problem. It is not only a problem of the developing world, but also a problem of the developed world,” Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said in his address at the Uludağ Economy Summit 2022 in northeastern Sakarya province.

Countries worldwide have been grappling with an increase in food and fuel prices stoked by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Türkiye is known to be particularly vulnerable due to its external energy dependence.

Türkiye’s annual inflation rose 83.45% in September, official data showed Monday, up from 80.2% in August. It marks the highest annual figure seen in July 1998, when it stood at 85.3%.

Nebati said orthodox policies were “being questioned” and added that Türkiye has followed policies that prioritized growth given current global conditions.

The government says inflation will fall and the Turkish lira will stabilize with its economic program prioritizing low interest rates to boost production and exports in a bid to achieve a current account surplus – Türkiye’s transactions with the rest of the world.

The Turkish central bank surprised markets as it cut its policy rate by 200 basis points to 12% in the last two months. The bank had embarked on a rate-cutting cycle more than a year ago as it lowered its one-week repo rate by 500 basis points to 14%, where it had left it steady in the first seven months of this year.

Known for his opposition to higher interest rates, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last week reiterated his stance on high borrowing costs and said he had advised the central bank to lower its key policy rate further at its upcoming meetings.

Nebati also said that the world is going through a dilemma with economic policies. “The narrative conflicts will soon be on the agenda of the whole world. Will inflation be in the focus or growth? What about unemployment?”

“The world is experiencing a contraction, we are growing. The world is growing with single digits, while we are growing with double digits. Unemployment is increasing globally, we are creating jobs,” Nebati said.

The Turkish economy expanded by a better-than-expected 7.6% year-over-year in the second quarter on strong domestic demand and exports. The rate made Türkiye the second-fastest growing economy in the G-20.

The country’s GDP had expanded by 7.5% annually in the second quarter. Last year, the economy bounced back strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic and grew by 11.4%, its highest rate in a decade.

Nebati said the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) “has been the only address of stability in all realms.”

“AK Party has managed to lower high inflation that none of the governments before were able to do and succeeded in bringing down the high inflation in the first quarter of the 21st century,” he noted.

“AK Party was able to bring down the inflation previously and it will be us again who will do that again,” Nebati said.