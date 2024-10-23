Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz on Tuesday said Türkiye would likely require a smaller budget next year to cover the costs of the 2023 earthquake damage and the needs of those affected, as most of the planned funds have already been allocated.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Yılmaz said around $70 billion (TL 2.4 trillion) had been spent from the government budget for the relief and rebuilding of the region since the earthquake, which killed more than 50,000 people and damaged 300,000 buildings.

"We have spent some TL 2.6 trillion (for the earthquake) from the budget in the past two years. This is a huge figure, corresponding to some $70 billion. As of next year, the need for this spending will be less," he said.

According to the 2025 budget submitted to Parliament, Türkiye has allocated TL 584 billion for earthquake-related spending, or some 0.9% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

For 2023 and 2024, the budget spared for the earthquake represented 3.6% and 2.4% of GDP, respectively.

The government and economists previously estimated the total cost of earthquake relief and rebuilding of the impacted southern provinces to be more than $100 billion.

The debate on the budget proposal at Parliament started on Tuesday and is estimated to last about two months.

Excluding earthquake-related expenditures, the budget deficit is projected to be 2.2% of GDP, Yılmaz said last week.

The budget envisages spending of TL 14.73 trillion and revenues of TL 12.8 trillion for 2025. That would translate into a budget deficit equivalent to 3.1% of the GDP.

The government has allocated TL 1.57 trillion for investments, amounting to some 10.7% of the planned expenditure.

Key highlights from the proposal include substantial allocations to education, defense, health care and infrastructure.

About TL 2.18 trillion is earmarked for the education sector, including higher education.

Reflecting heightened regional tensions and a continued emphasis on national security, the government plans to allocate TL 1.61 trillion to defense and security spending in 2025.

About TL 2.44 trillion is designated for health care, alongside TL 651 billion for social assistance and support programs.

Additionally, the budget includes TL 1.93 trillion for broader social expenditures, which incorporate subsidies for natural gas, electricity and measures such as the exemption of minimum wage from taxation.

About TL 706 billion is planned to be allocated to the agricultural sector, supporting farmers and rural development initiatives.

The budget will also set aside TL 561 billion for real sector support.