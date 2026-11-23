Türkiye's central bank could use its policy rate along with other macroprudential and liquidity tools to support demand for the Turkish lira if needed, its governor said Monday, adding that other steps, such as tax measures, could also be taken.

"If we see a weakening in demand for the Turkish lira, we'll assess the impact on the inflation outlook – the policy rate is our primary tool and we can also deploy macroprudential and liquidity tools," Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) Governor Fatih Karahan said.

"In coordination, other steps that would support the Turkish lira, such as withholding tax regulations, could also be taken," Karahan told the interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Domestic demand for the lira has remained stable despite recent shocks, which Karahan said reflects confidence in the central bank's policies.

"All our steps aim to support price stability and strengthen financial stability," he said.

Risks to inflation more balanced

Annual inflation accelerated to 29.8% in October from 29.7% in September, according to official data. Monthly price growth was 2.58%, quickening from 1.84% the previous month.

Karahan said monthly inflation can be volatile, so the bank looks at measures of the underlying trend. That trend rose to the 30% range during the U.S./Israel-Iran war, he said, and now points to about 24% on an annualized basis as of October.

That is 6 percentage points below current annual inflation, and shows that disinflation will become more visible if supply-side effects improve, said the governor.

Karahan said the three-month average for core goods inflation fell to about 12% annualized, and services inflation fell to 31% in October from 39% last year on the same measure. He said leading indicators suggest the improvement continues in November. But annual inflation could rise in November because of base effects in food prices, he said.

Risks to inflation are more balanced than before, Karahan said, with upside war-related risks easing somewhat but still alive, and weaker demand offsetting them.

He said the tight monetary policy limited the damage to expectations after the war. Household expectations rose early in the year and then fell below pre-war levels, he said, but the improvement the bank had forecast at the start of the year has not yet come, so it must remain cautious.

Current account, global markets

Karahan said high energy prices raise the import bill and weak external demand limits exports. The 12-month current account deficit rose from about $30 billion at the end of 2025 to $41 billion in August and fell to $39 billion in September, he said.

Strong tourism revenue and slower domestic demand kept the rise smaller than expected at the start of the war, he said, and the bank expects this year's deficit to be below its long-term average relative to national income.

He said global investors' risk appetite has fallen because of geopolitical tensions, high energy inflation, interest rate increases by central banks in advanced economies and uncertainty over artificial intelligence investments. Türkiye felt these effects through capital flows, he said.

According to Karahan, the volatility does not stem from a deterioration in Türkiye's fundamentals. Foreign investors sometimes pull out of emerging markets to offset losses elsewhere, he said, and recent weeks of global market losses led to such a move.

CBRT may use hold to boost FX position

Karahan said gross reserves fell from $210 billion before the Iran war to $159 billion on Nov. 13. About 60% of the decline could be attributed to gold prices, according to the governor.

The CBRT has used gold swaps and lira-foreign currency swaps to diversify its tools, and takes a "proactive, flexible and controlled" approach to reserve and liquidity management, the governor said.

"If necessary, we can proactively use any gold-linked instruments to strengthen our foreign-exchange position," Karahan noted.

Gold accounts for more than 60% of its reserves. After the war began, the bank carried out gold swaps and closed them when they matured, Karahan said. The bank has also resumed lira-foreign exchange swaps with other banks, he said, adding that recent liquidity developments could cause lenders to make greater use of the facility.