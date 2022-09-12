Türkiye's current account balance posted a deficit of $4 billion in July, up $3.7 billion on a yearly basis, according to official figures released on Monday.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) announced that the 12-month rolling deficit totaled $36.58 billion.

Excluding gold and energy trade, the current account balance saw a surplus of $3.74 billion, increasing from $3.12 billion.

The goods item saw a net deficit of $9.3 billion, up from $6.16 billion in July 2021.

The foreign trade deficit, a major component of the current account, widened $6 billion year-over-year to $9.31 billion, official data showed.

The bank said: "On the other hand, during the same period, the inflows from the services item rose to $5.8 billion, increasing by $2.27 billion. Under services, the travel item recorded a net inflow of $4.09 billion, increasing by $1.58 billion compared to the same month of the previous year."

Direct investments saw net inflows of $252 million in the month.

The expectation of economists participating in a Bloomberg survey was that the current account deficit would be $3.7 billion.

The government has been endorsing a model based on lower borrowing costs, which it says will boost production, employment and exports, and also eventually help Türkiye to solve the chronic current account deficit problem and contribute to stabilizing the Turkish lira.

Shoring up the current account deficit has been Ankara’s main priority under its new economic model, which officials say will be achieved through raising exports with a competitive exchange rate.