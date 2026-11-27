Türkiye has become a partner in two offshore areas in Guinea-Bissau, a West African country, under an agreement signed with the U.S. oil major Chevron, and expects more such news to come from Libya, according to Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

"God willing, we will give good news like this from Libya too," Bayraktar said, according to a ministry statement on Friday. He spoke at the Bab-ı Ali Meetings in Istanbul, where he outlined Türkiye's vision in energy and mining.

On Thursday, Bayraktar said state ⁠oil ⁠company Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) ​has ​formed ⁠a partnership with Chevron to ⁠explore for hydrocarbons in two ⁠offshore blocks ​in Guinea-Bissau.

Meanwhile, Bayraktar said Türkiye has started a new 500-megawatt electricity export to Aleppo, a city in northern Syria, bringing its total energy contribution to Syria to 800 megawatts.

He said Türkiye also exports electricity to Iraq. "We are contributing intensively to regional supply security in both electricity and natural gas," he said.

He said the government is also considering a kind of "automatic capacity allocation" for on-site generation and consumption at capacities of up to 1 megawatt, to make such projects easier.

Bayraktar said Türkiye is building its economy around electrification, increasing the role of electricity in everything from buildings to agriculture to transportation.

Under the National Energy 2040 plan, Türkiye will raise oil and natural gas production while cutting demand for them by shifting use to electricity, he said.

"I am talking about a reduction of half a million barrels a day in crude oil," he said. "That means a cut of almost 70 to 80 million tons of carbon emissions."

Bayraktar said an energy transition is not possible without minerals. He said the government will announce a National Mining 2040 program, as it did for energy.