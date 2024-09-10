Türkiye's industrial production expanded slightly on a monthly basis in July, official data showed on Tuesday after contracting a month earlier driven by a positive mining and quarrying index and a modest rise in manufacturing.

Seen as a preliminary indicator of growth, the industrial production index ticked up 0.4% in July, switching from a 2.4% decline in June, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed.

The mining and quarrying index rose 2.1% month-on-month in July, while the manufacturing sector edged higher 0.5%, TurkStat said.

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index meanwhile dropped 1.9% in the same period.

On the other hand, the output dropped 3.9% year-on-year in July, faster than expected. Earlier in June, the index fell 5% on an annual basis after a marginal uptick of 0.1% the month before.

Production posted a sharp fall for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supplies by 8.2% and manufacturing by 5.1% compared to last year, TurkStat data revealed.

The mining and quarrying, on the other hand, grew by 3.3% at an annualized pace in July.