Industrial production in Türkiye witnessed an upswing on an annual basis in January, official data showed on Tuesday with all subsectors posting increases in the first month of the new year.

The output increased by 1.1% year-over-year in January, the data from Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed.

Delving into subsectors of the industry, the mining and quarrying index increased by 4.9%, the manufacturing index saw a rise of 0.4% and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 8.4% in January 2024, compared with the same month of the previous year.

At the same time, industrial production has not changed on a monthly basis, according to the data.

The mining and quarrying index increased by 4.3%, the manufacturing index decreased by 0.6%, and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 4.6% in January 2024, versus December 2023.