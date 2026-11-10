Industrial production in Türkiye rebounded in September, increasing on both a monthly and annual basis, official data showed on Tuesday, amid particularly strong output in high-tech manufacturing.

Industrial output increased by 2.6% year-over-year in September, recovering from a 1.7% contraction registered in August, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat).

The manufacturing index rose 2.6% and the mining and quarrying index increased 1.2% on an annual basis.

The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index posted the strongest annual gain among major subsectors at 4%.

High-technology output surged 31.1% year-over-year, while capital goods production climbed 7.2% and energy rose 3.9%, the data revealed.

The annual gain of 2.6% marked the best reading since April, when the index surged 6.1% yearly. The period from May through August was marked by contraction.

Monthly, industrial production expanded 2.1% in September, reversing a 0.9% decline recorded in August.

Month-over-month, manufacturing output grew 2.3%, mining and quarrying rose 1.1%, and electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply edged up 0.1%.

High-technology manufacturing jumped 26.1% from the previous month, while capital goods rose 8.2% and energy declined 1.1%.