Industrial output in Türkiye witnessed an upswing in July according to the official data shared on Monday posting the largest growth since June 2022, indicating a return to a positive trend following a decline in production after a pair of devastating earthquakes in February.

The industrial production index grew 7.4% year-over-year in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

Month-over-month, the output declined 0.4% on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the data showed.

The output dropped 8.2% in February after devastating earthquakes killed over 50,000 people, toppled hundreds of thousands of buildings, and severely damaged the southeastern region's infrastructure.

However, the industrial production activity bounced back in June, recording a 1.6% monthly increase and a 0.6% annual rise.

Analyzing the subsectors, the mining and quarrying sector index rose by 1.7%, the manufacturing industry sector index increased by 7.4% and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index was up by 4.1% in July, compared to the same month last year, TurkStat said.

On the other hand, in July 2023, the mining and quarrying sector index increased by 10.5% month-over-month, and the manufacturing industry sector index plunged by 1.4%.

The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and distribution sector index increased by 3.7% month-over-month, TurkStat said.