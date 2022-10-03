Turkish annual inflation climbed below forecasts but still jumped to a new 24-year high in September, official data showed on Monday.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 83.45% last month – a level last seen in mid-1998 – compared with a year earlier, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said, up from 80.2% in August.

Month-over-month, consumer prices rose 3.08%, the institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 3.8%. Annually, consumer price inflation was forecast to be 84.63%.

The domestic producer price index was up 4.78% month-over-month in September for an annual rise of 151.50%, the data showed.