Türkiye's retail sales index rose on a monthly basis to return to growth in June following a period of a falling streak, according to official data released on Monday.

The volume of retail trade increased by 1.7% month-over-month in June, following a 0.2% decrease in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

Total trade sales volume, on the other hand, surged by 1.0% in June compared with the previous month, the data revealed.

Computers, books, and telecommunications equipment posted the largest monthly hike among sectors, with a 5.2% increase, followed by automotive fuel sales, with a 2.7% rise, and orders via mail and the internet, which were up 2.4% during the month.

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco rose by 0.7% during the same period.

Looking at an annual basis, total trade sales volume dropped by 1.1% in June compared with the same month last year.

At the same time, retail sales gained 8.6% in June, accelerating from a 6.2% rise in May.

Separate data from TurkStat on Monday also showed the total turnover of the Turkish economy increased by 1.8% on a monthly basis in June. The figure followed a 0.8% month-over-month rise in May.

The construction sector saw the largest monthly hike with 12% in June, followed by services with 3.3% and trade with 1.3%.

Turnover in the industry sector, on the other hand, decreased by 0.5% from the previous month in June.

On an annual basis, the total turnover index including industry, construction, trade and services sectors increased 58% in June.