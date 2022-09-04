The presidential decree approving Türkiye’s new Medium Term Program (MTP), which revised the country’s economic goals for the 2023-2025 period, was published in the Official Gazette on Sunday.

Prepared jointly by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance and the Directorate of Strategy and Budget, the program expects inflation to fall to 65% this year, 24.9% in 2023, 13.8% in 2024 and 9.9% in 2025.

Meanwhile, it it puts unemployment at 10.4% next year, 9.9% in 2024 and 9.6% in 2025.

According to the program, the Turkish economy is expected to grow by 5% in 2023 and 5.5% in 2024 and 2025.

Exports are also expected to grow, hitting $255 billion by the end of 2022, $265 billion in 2023, $285 billion in 2024 and $305 billion in 2025.

Strong domestic demand and buoyant exports helped Türkiye’s economy extend its hot streak and grow more than expected in the second quarter of the year, according to official data.

The government’s new economic program has prioritized production, growth and exports with a low-interest rates policy, aiming to achieve a current account surplus that is said to eventually steady the Turkish lira and cool inflation.

Rising prices helped drive spending while the falling lira helped drive exports. Exports of goods and services increased by 16.4% in the second quarter compared with a year ago in the chained linked volume index, while such imports increased by 5.8%.

The annual GDP grew to $828 billion in the second quarter from $793 billion through the previous three-month period, the data showed.

Household consumption added 13.6 percentage points to growth and foreign demand raised it by 2.7 points, according to bankers’ calculations.

The growth rate makes Türkiye the second-fastest growing economy in the G-20 after Saudi Arabia, whose GDP expanded 11.8% in the second quarter.