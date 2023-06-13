Türkiye's retail sales grew 0.9% month-over-month in April, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The retail sales volume hike eased from a downwardly revised 7% growth in March after a decline in the aftermath of the February twin earthquakes, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

Non-food sales – except automotive fuel – increased 1.9% from a month ago, while food, beverages and tobacco sales were up by 0.4% in April.

Automotive fuel sales, on the other hand, decreased 1.5% from the previous month.

Computers, books and telecommunications equipment saw the highest 4% rise among non-food items.

On an annual basis, retail sales surged 27.5% in April, following a 28.8% growth in March.

Non-food sales – except automotive fuel – soared 34.9% year-over-year in April.

Sales of food, beverage and tobacco climbed 21.2% as compared to the previous year, while automotive fuel sales increased 12.5%, TurkStat data revealed.