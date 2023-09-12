Retail sales in Türkiye rose by 31% in July on an annual basis, the most since January, from an upwardly revised 29.3% gain in the prior month, according to the official data released Tuesday.

Among sub-indexes, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 19.1%, non-food by 41.8%, and automotive fuel sales by 17% year-over-year in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data suggested.

Under the non-food index, computers, books and telecommunications equipment sales were up by 61.7%, electronic goods and furniture by 62.8%, textiles, clothing and footwear by 13.4%, and medical goods and cosmetics by 7.5%.

Sales via mail-order rose by 62.1%, while retail turnover increased by 93.3% in July on a yearly basis.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail sales went up by 2.7% in July, after an upwardly revised 0.2% rise in June.

During this period, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 5.9%, while automotive fuel sales decreased by 1%, and food, beverage and tobacco sales dropped by 2.4%.

Retail turnover increased by 12% in July when compared to the previous month.