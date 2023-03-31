Türkiye’s foreign trade deficit surged 51.4% on an annual basis to $12.08 billion (TL 231.78 billion) in February, official data highlighted Friday.

Imports jumped by 10.1% to $30.71 billion, while exports fell by 6.4% to $18.64 billion, as per data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio decreased to 60.7%, versus 71.4% in February 2022.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, Türkiye saw a foreign trade deficit of $2.5 billion last month, the data suggested.

Most of Türkiye’s outbound shipments went to Germany with a worth of $1.7 billion.

Germany was followed by Italy with $1.12 billion, the U.S. with $1.09 billion, Russia with $1.01 billion and the U.K. with $851 million.

Most imports came from Russia at $4.2 billion, followed by Switzerland at $3.5 billion, China at $3.1 billion, Germany at $2.08 billion and Italy at $1.16 billion.

Under an economic program unveiled in 2021, Türkiye aims to achieve a current account surplus through stronger exports and low interest rates.

Its deficit in the first two months of the year climbed 44.1% year-over-year to $26.33 billion, the data revealed.