Türkiye's foreign trade deficit rose to $10.7 billion (TL 194.5 billion) in July, the country's statistical authority announced on Monday.

The gap grew 147% from a year ago, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a statement.

Türkiye's exports rose 13.4% year-over-year to hit $18.6 billion in July, while imports jumped 41.4% to reach $29.2 billion.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio rose to 63.4% last month, versus 79.1% in July 2021.

This July, the country's main trading partner Germany received $1.5 billion worth of Turkish exports, followed by the United States with $1.2 billion, the United Kingdom with $1.15 billion, and Iraq with $1 billion, TurkStat said.

On the other side of the ledger, the top country for Türkiye's imports last month was Russia with $4.4 billion, followed by China with $3.8 billion, Germany with $1.8 billion and Switzerland with $1.5 million.

In January-July, Türkiye's foreign trade deficit widened by 143.7% on an annual basis to $62.2 billion.

The country's exports stood at $144.3 billion, up 19.1%, while imports totaled $206.5 billion, rising 40.7% during the seven-month period.

While the ratio of exports to imports coverage was 82.6% in the January-July 2021 period, it decreased to 69.9% in the same period of this year.

Meanwhile, exports, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, increased by 7.4% in July from $15.6 billion to $16.8 billion.

In July, imports excluding energy products and non-monetary gold increased by 19.3% from $16.5 billion to $19.7 billion.

Foreign trade deficit, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, amounted to $2.9 billion in July.

Foreign trade volume increased by 13.5% and reached $36.5 billion.

In the January-July period, Russia again took the first place in imports with some $32.1 billion worth products were imported from this country. Russia was followed by China with $23.8 billion, Germany with $13.2 billion, the U.S. with $8.9 billion and Italy with $7.9 billion.

Imports from the first five countries corresponded to 41.7% of the total in the said period.

Energy import bill up

The amount paid by Türkiye for energy imports increased by 95.7% in July compared to the same month of the previous year and rose to $7.7 billion.

The energy imports composed of "mineral fuels, mineral oils and products obtained from their distillation, bituminous substances, mineral waxes.”

In July of last year, this figure was recorded as $3.9 billion. This year, the import bill in the country increased due to the revival in economic activities, the increase in industrial production and the increase in energy prices in global markets.

On the other hand, crude oil imports decreased by 0.4% in July compared to the same month of the previous year and decreased to $2.9 million.