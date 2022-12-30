Türkiye's foreign trade deficit widened to $8.8 billion (TL 164.73 billion) in November, the country's statistical authority announced on Friday.

The gap grew 60.7% year-over-year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed. The country's exports rose 2.1% on an annual basis to $21.9 billion last month. Imports increased at a faster pace than exports, up 14% from a year ago to $30.7 billion this November. The exports-to-imports coverage ratio decreased to 71.4% this November, versus 79.8% a year earlier.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, Türkiye posted a foreign trade surplus of $175 million last month.

The top export destination was Germany which received $1.9 billion worth of Turkish exports. It was followed by the United States with $1.4 billion, Iraq with $1.3 billion, Russia with $1.2 billion, and Italy with $1 billion.

On the other side of the ledger, top import destinations last month were Russia with $4.7 billion, followed by China with $3.1 billion, Germany with $2.24 billion, Switzerland with $2.22 billion and Italy with $1.2 billion.

In the January-November period, Türkiye's trade gap amounted to $99.8 billion, growing 153.4% from the same period last year. Türkiye's exports rose by 13.9% and amounted to some $231.3 billion, while the imports figure stood at $331.1 billion which is a hike of 36.6% during the 11-month period.