The unemployment rate in Türkiye edged down 0.5 percentage points month-over-month to 9.5% in May, official data showed on Monday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data also showed a seasonally adjusted measure of labor under-utilization fell 1.2 percentage points to 22.5%.

The labor under-utilization measure has slid after peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 due to the economic fallout from pandemic measures but has risen slightly in recent months.

TurkStat data showed the labor force participation rate in May dropped to 53.6% from 53.9% a month earlier.