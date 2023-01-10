The unemployment rate in Türkiye was flat at 10.2% last November, new data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed on Tuesday.

The rate was at the same level in October and 12.3% in September.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over was up by 23,000 to 3.57 million month-on-month in November.

The unemployment rate was at 8.8% for men and 12.9% for women in the month.

The number of employed people in Türkiye was up by 285,000 to around 31.6 million, placing the employment rate at 48.6% with a 0.4 percentage point increase in November from October.

"The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 17.8% with a 2.6 percentage point decrease compared to the previous month," TurkStat said.