The unemployment rate in Türkiye remained unchanged from a month earlier and stood at 10% in March, official data showed Wednesday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said a seasonally adjusted measure of labor underutilization fell 1.6 percentage points to 21.8%.

The number of people unemployed increased by 4,000 from a month ago to 3.5 million as of March, the data showed.

The unemployment rate was 8.1% for men and 13.8% for women.

The survey was not conducted in four provinces hit by the devastating earthquakes in February, the statistical institute said, adding they account for 4.4% of the households sampled.

The youth unemployment rate – age between 15 and 24 – was 20.7% during the same period, a rise of 0.8 percentage points. This was 15.2% for men and 28.9% for women.

The labor underutilization measure has slid after peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 because of the economic fallout from pandemic measures but had started picking up again in recent months.

TurkStat data showed the labor force participation rate in March was unchanged from a month earlier at 53.6%.

As of March, the employment rate was 48.2%, or 37 million people, the TurkStat said.