The unemployment in Türkiye ticked slightly up in January when compared to a month earlier, official data from the country's statistical authority showed on Monday.

The unemployment rate realized at 9.1% in January, up by 0.2 percentage points from December 2023, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data.

The number of unemployed persons totaled 3.2 million, up by 85,000 people month-over-month in January.

The unemployment rate was 7.7% for men and 11.7% for women in January.

On the other hand, TurkStat said the number of employed persons increased by 160,000 to 32.22 million in January 2024 compared to the previous month.

It added that the seasonally adjusted employment rate was calculated as 49%, up by 0.2 percentage points from January.

The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 16.6%, with an increase of 1.1 percentage points compared to the previous month. This rate was estimated at 14.1% for men and 21.1% for women.

Meanwhile, TurkStat's data showed that the unemployment rate was down from 9.7% in January 2023.