Turkey’s leading media group and Daily Sabah parent company, Turkuvaz Media, will attend the London leg of TalentforBIZ, one of the country’s biggest global career events.

Held under the auspices of the Human Resources Office of the Presidency of Turkey, TalentforBIZ aims to connect young talents with global Turkish companies. The event provides fresh graduates and young professionals an opportunity to attend sessions to learn about brands, projects and career opportunities.

It also enables them to attend face-to-face interviews, case studies and workshops with human resources (HR) managers of companies. They can also have a chance to present their innovative projects ideas to the managers of the companies.

The event started in Rotterdam on May 14 and will shift to London on May 21 and Cologne on May 27-28. The London leg will be held at the Institute of Directors (IoD). Turkuvaz Media Group was among the companies that attended the London leg in 2019, just prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The 2019 edition had brought together more than 5,000 young talents in four countries, including Germany, the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan and South Africa with 69 Turkish institutions and organizations. In 2020, the event was held in Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Kazakhstan with the participation of 49 companies.