Thousands of young people and representatives from large companies in Turkey and across the world, including Turkuvaz Media, came together at TALENTforBIZ 2022, a major career event organized to connect companies with young talent held in London, Britain on May 21.

The event, which aims to bring together new graduates and companies for internships and other opportunities, involved a wide range of workshops, job and internship interviews and case studies.

Recruiters and young talent meet at the TALENTforBiz event in London, Britain, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Sabah Photo)

Young people living in England also got the chance to submit applications through “Skill Gate,” the Turkish Presidency’s Human Resources Office’s platform.

Representatives from major Turkish media outlets, including Turkuvaz Media Group, TRT, Anadolu Agency (AA), the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) and the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) attended the event.

Top recruiting directors Arzu Ardıç Çil, Nebiye Can, Tuğçe Rastgele and Ayberk Demircan represented Turkuvaz Media Group at the event.

Turkuvaz Media representatives at the TALENTforBiz event in London, Britain, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Sabah Photo)

Ardıç Çil noted that they expected over a thousand students to visit the event on Saturday.

“We aim to reach individuals with skills that are in line with the 21st century,” she said, adding that they would like to recruit youth with skills to further grow Turkey’s largest media group and enhance its digital media. She noted that they also aim to recruit students from different countries.

The next TALENTforBiz events are expected to be held in Cologne, Germany; New York, U.S.; Tashkent, Uzbekistan; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Jakarta, Indonesia.