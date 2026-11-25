Millions of Britons will face a surge of more than a quarter in energy bills as of January, the sector regulator Ofgem announced Wednesday, as the conflict in the Middle East weighs on wholesale gas prices.

The U.S.-Iran conflict, which sharply reduced tanker traffic through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, has sent oil and gas prices soaring and raised concerns about a fresh spike in overall inflation.

Ofgem, which sets every quarter the price cap that suppliers can charge customers for electricity and gas, said the cap would increase 26% in January.

That will add around 443 pounds ($580) to the typical annual bill, which will climb to about 2,166 pounds, Ofgem said.

"Conflict in the Middle East continues to drive energy costs higher, and we know this price increase will be a worry for many households as winter approaches," said Ofgem's director general for markets, Neil Kenward.

The increase will impact around 20 million households on standard contracts with variable tariffs. A further 10 million households on fixed-rate deals will be shielded from the rise as long as their contract remains in place.

The price hike means that millions of households will face higher payments even after the government hands out direct subsidies of 100 pounds toward energy bills.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's government announced the one-off payment for 20 million households in its annual budget report in October, while also removing fixed fees on gas bills.

The government has also extended a temporary tax cut on household electricity prices.

Since the outbreak of the U.S.-Iran war on Feb. 28, the price of European natural gas, measured by the Dutch TTF futures contract, has surged by around 190%, rising to 92 euros ($101) per megawatt-hour from around 32 euros.

Britain's annual inflation rate reached a 12-month high in October at 3.6% as the Middle East conflict drove up motor fuel costs.

The latest energy price cap increase is set to fuel inflation further next year, adding to cost-of-living pressures.

However, gas prices remain well below the levels seen at the height of the energy crisis in 2022 after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

The sharpest increase in the price cap came in October 2022, when it was raised by 80%.