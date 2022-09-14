U.K. inflation fell unexpectedly in August, official figures showed on Wednesday, as a drop in gasoline and diesel fuel prices gave consumers and the Bank of England (BoE) the first glimmer of hope that Britain’s cost-of-living crisis may be beginning to ease.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 9.9% in the 12 months through August, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. That’s down from the 40-year high of 10.1% reported a month earlier.

The August reading marked the first drop since September 2021 and was lower than economist expectations for it to rise further to a fresh high of 10.2%.

Sterling weakened on the news, but economists said they expected inflation to rise further later this year, and that the Bank of England would still have to raise rates next week after postponing this week’s decision after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

“Overall and core UK CPI inflation haven’t peaked yet. As such, the Bank of England will have to continue turning the screws,” said Paul Dales, chief U.K. economist at consultants Capital Economics.

CPI rose by 0.5% from July to August on a non-seasonally adjusted basis – below economists’ forecasts for it to rise by 0.6%, the same pace as the month before.

Britain is still battling the highest inflation among the world’s seven largest advanced economies, although some EU countries – including the Netherlands and Spain – have higher rates.

Natural gas prices have surged across Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even in countries such as Britain which imported very little.

Interest rate futures show a 79% chance that the BoE will raise rates by 75 basis points to 2.5% on Sept. 22, which would be its biggest rate rise since 1989, excluding a brief attempt to bolster sterling during a 1992 exchange rate crisis.

The BoE’s task of returning inflation to its 2% target has been made slightly easier, in the short term at least, by new Prime Minister Liz Truss’s decision to cap household energy prices, which had been due to rise 80% in October.

Before that, inflation had been at risk of exceeding 15% early next year, according to some economists.

“The headline rate of CPI inflation fell in August for the first time since last September and now looks set to drop sharply next year, thanks partly to the government’s energy price cap,” said Samuel Tombs, chief U.K. economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Tombs and Capital’s Dales estimate that the inflation rate will now peak at around 11% in October, when the cap takes effect – below the BoE’s forecast last month of a peak above 13%.

Tombs says it may drop to the Bank of England’s 2% target by the end of next year.

Gasoline prices fell 7.5% to 175.2 pence ($2.01) a liter in August as oil prices dropped on international markets, the ONS said. While the decline brought welcome relief to motorists, the cost of fuel is still 32% higher than it was a year ago.

But there was no relief at the grocery store. A jump in the cost of milk, cheese and eggs drove food prices up 13.1% in the year through August, the ONS said.

Electricity prices rose 54% in the period and natural gas prices rose almost 96%.

Separate factory cost and selling price data brought good news on inflation pressure in the pipeline, being weaker than all forecasts.

Input prices for materials and energy fell 1.2% in monthly terms in August, the first fall in two years and driven by falling crude oil prices. Factory selling prices also fell slightly on the month.

Core CPI – which excludes food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices, and which some economists think gives a better steer of long-term price trends – picked up to 6.3% from 6.2%, its highest since 1992.