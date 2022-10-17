Ukrainian grain exports are inching closer to their levels before Russia launched its invasion that halted its shipments, data by the country’s agriculture ministry showed on Monday.

Shipments in the first 17 days of October were just 2.4% lower than in the same period of 2021 despite the closure of several seaports and the Russian invasion, according to the data.

Ukraine’s grain exports have slumped since February as the war closed off its Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Three Black Sea ports were unblocked at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye.

The agreement helped stave off a global food crisis: Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s biggest grain exporters and Russia is the No. 1 fertilizer exporter. But Moscow has repeatedly complained about its implementation, arguing it still faces difficulty selling fertilizer and food.

The ministry’s data showed that Ukraine has exported 2.12 million metric tons of grain, mostly corn and wheat, so far in October, versus 2.17 million tons in the same period of October 2021.

The data also showed that Ukraine has exported a total of 10.8 million tons of grain so far in the 2022/23 July-June season compared with 16.5 million in the same period of 2021/22.

This season’s volume includes 3.99 million tons of wheat, 5.88 million tons of corn and 896,000 tons of barley.

Separately, Turkish defense and Ukrainian infrastructure ministers on Sunday visited the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul established as part of the deal to coordinate grain exports.

Hulusi Akar and Oleksandr Kubrakov praised the fact that millions of tons of Ukrainian grain have been sent to world markets via Türkiye.

“During these three months, a total of 345 vessels shipped 7.7 million tons of grain from Ukrainian ports,” Akar told reporters, adding that food prices have significantly dropped due to the grain shipments.

For his part, Kubrakov thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Akar for their contributions to the establishment of the grain corridor.

“We believe that this initiative should continue. We understand the link between this initiative and grain prices around the world,” he added.

Later on Sunday, Kubrakov said on Twitter that he met Akar and discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the official name of the deal.

“There is no doubt that the Initiative will continue its work after Nov. 22. All parties will do their best to prevent the food crisis,” he added.

Russia’s Geneva U.N. Ambassador Gennady Gatilov last week said Moscow has submitted concerns to the U.N. about the grain deal and is prepared to reject renewing the agreement next month unless its demands are addressed.

President Erdoğan last week said Ankara was determined to continue the Ukrainian grain exports and transfer Russian grain and fertilizer to less developed countries.

The remarks came as Erdoğan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan’s Astana on the sidelines of a summit.

He said Ankara could work with Moscow on determining low-income countries to which Russian grains and fertilizers can be exported.

“We are determined to strengthen and continue the grain exports under the Istanbul agreement and the transfer of Russian grain and fertilizer to less developed countries via Turkey,” Erdoğan said, referring to the deal.

“We may work on determining the name of countries. It is important that we focus on the poor countries rather than developed countries,” he noted.