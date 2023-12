Ukraine and Türkiye are ready to ratify a free trade agreement "in the nearest future," Ukraine's Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

The deal would come into force at the beginning of 2024, the statement quoted Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as saying.

"The free trade agreement will ... simplify logistics issues, promote the development of Ukrainian business in wartime conditions and also open up new opportunities in Ukraine for our partners from Türkiye," Svyrydenko said.