The Asian region could lose further momentum if conditions worsen due to the Ukraine war, the World Bank warned Tuesday, as it cut its growth forecast for East Asia and the Pacific for 2022 to reflect the economic impact of Russia’s invasion of its southern neighbor.

Disruptions to supplies of commodities, financial strains and higher prices are among the impacts of the war in Ukraine that will slow economies in Asia in the coming months, the World Bank said in a report.

The report forecasts slower growth and rising poverty in the Asia-Pacific region this year as “multiple shocks” compound troubles for people and for businesses.

The Washington-based lender said it expected 2022 growth in the developing East Asia and Pacific (EAP) region, which includes China, to expand by 5%, lower than its 5.4% forecast in October.

But growth could slow to 4% if conditions worsen and government policy responses are weaker, it noted.

The region saw a rebound to 7.2% growth in 2021 after many economies experienced downturns with the onset of the pandemic.

The World Bank anticipates that China, the region’s largest economy, will expand at a 5% annual pace, down from a previous estimate of 5.4% and much slower than the 8.1% growth of 2021, noting its government's capacity to provide stimulus to offset adverse shocks.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has helped drive up prices for oil, gas and other commodities, eating into household purchasing power and burdening businesses and governments that already are contending with unusually high levels of debt due to the pandemic, the report said.

The development lending institution urged governments to lift restrictions on trade and services to take advantage of more opportunities for trade and to end fossil fuel subsidies to encourage the adoption of more green energy technologies.

War weighs on momentum

“The region confronts a triad of shocks that threaten to undermine its growth momentum,” said World Bank East Asia and Pacific Chief Economist Aaditya Mattoo.

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which Mattoo said was the “most serious risk” to the region’s growth outlook, is leading to food and fuel price increases, financial volatility and reduced confidence all over the world.

“The succession of shocks means that the growing economic pain of the people will have to face the shrinking financial capacity of their governments,” Mattoo said.

“A combination of fiscal, financial and trade reforms could mitigate risks, revive growth and reduce poverty.”

Mattoo said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was more worrying given that the region was still contending with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a structural slowdown in China and faster inflation that could prompt quicker U.S. monetary tightening.

The war’s impact on economies in East Asia and the Pacific would vary depending on their exposure and resilience, Mattoo said. Excluding China, output in the rest of the region is projected to expand by 4.8% this year.

“Just as the economies of East Asia and the Pacific were recovering from the pandemic-induced shock, the war in Ukraine is weighing on growth momentum,” World Bank Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela Ferro said in a statement.

“The region’s largely strong fundamentals and sound policies should help it weather these storms.”

3 main potential shocks

The report pointed to three main potential shocks for the region: the war, changing monetary policy in the U.S. and some other countries, and a slowdown in China.

While rising interest rates make sense for cooling the U.S. economy and curbing inflation, much of Asia lags behind in its recovery from the pandemic.

Countries like Malaysia may suffer outflows of currency and other financial repercussions from those changing policies, it said.

Meanwhile, China’s already slowing economy could falter as outbreaks of COVID-19 provoke lockdowns like the one now in place in Shanghai, the country’s biggest megacity. That is likely to affect many Asian countries whose trade relies on demand from China.

“These shocks are likely to magnify existing post-COVID difficulties,” the report said. The 8 million households whose members fell back into poverty during the pandemic, “will see real incomes shrink even further as prices soar.”

The report noted that regional economies fared better during the 2021 delta variant waves of the coronavirus than in the initial months of the pandemic in 2020, largely because fewer restrictions were imposed and widespread vaccinations helped limit the severity of the outbreaks.

On average, countries with a 1 percentage point higher vaccination rate had higher growth, it said.