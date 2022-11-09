Senior United Nations officials plan to meet members of a high-level Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss the Ukraine grain deal, a U.N. spokesperson said.

"They will continue ongoing consultations in support of the efforts by the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the full implementation of the two agreements signed on 22 July in Istanbul," the spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

Grain exports have slumped since Russia invaded Ukraine in February and closed off its neighbor’s Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Three Black Sea ports were unblocked at the end of July under the deal between Moscow and Kyiv that was brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye.

The U.N. and Türkiye currently works for the extension of existing deal as well as to enable the export of Russian food products and fertilizers.

Most recently, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said his cuntry continues its diplomatic efforts on removing obstacles to Russian grain and fertilizer exports.

Çavuşoğlu said that the export of Russian fertilizer was also part of the Istanbul grain deal signed by Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine in July.