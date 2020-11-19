Turkey's central bank aggressively raised its key policy rate by 475 basis points to 15% on Thursday at a highly anticipated meeting under a new governor.

The hike met the market expectations and came after former Finance Minister Naci Ağbal was named the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey's (CBRT) new chief and after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged a more market-friendly economic approach.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the benchmark one-week repo rate from 10.25%, where it had stood since September. The uppermost rate in its policy framework, the late liquidity window was set at 19.5%, up from 14.75%.

In a statement following the meeting, the bank said all funding will be provided through the main policy rate.

“The committee has decided to implement a transparent and strong monetary tightening in order to eliminate risks to the inflation outlook, contain inflation expectations and restore the disinflation process,” the statement read.

The tightening is expected to ease double-digit inflation and support the Turkish lira, which rallied as much as 2.5% against the U.S. dollar following the rate hike.

It was trading up 1.41% at 7.5980 against the greenback at 2:40 p.m. local time. The lira rallied some 12% last week.

Erdoğan last week said even "bitter" policies would be adopted as he promised a new era of economic stability that welcomes foreign investors.

"In the periods ahead, all factors affecting inflation will be taken into account, and the tightness of monetary policy will be decisively sustained until a permanent fall in inflation is achieved," the bank said.

It stressed that the permanent establishment of a low-inflation environment would positively affect macroeconomic and financial stability.

All 21 economists in a Reuters poll expected a rate hike with the median at 475 basis points and predictions ranging from 200 to 575 points. An Anadolu Agency (AA) survey of 27 economists also projected a hike ranging between 200 and 550 basis points.