U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to reignite global trade tensions by imposing fresh tariffs on major trading partners, according to sources, signaling that his Republican Party's steep midterm election losses have not slowed his protectionist agenda.

The Trump administration's announcement, expected imminently, will address what it argues is excess industrial capacity in 16 major U.S. trading partners, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

They include China, ​which is poised to rack up a record trade surplus of well over $1 trillion in 2026, ​though ⁠the tariff level is expected to remain within the range agreed under the current truce between Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping.

On Wednesday, Beijing reiterated its opposition to "trade wars" and once again dismissed the notion of overcapacity, but stopped short of threatening retaliation.

"The so-called 'overcapacity' is a false issue, and China opposes using it as an excuse for political manipulation," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

"Both China and the United States should jointly implement the important consensus reached by their heads of state and maintain the stable development of bilateral economic and trade relations," Guo said.

Tariff wall

Analysts say, however, higher U.S. trade barriers against China and other economies are the direction of travel, even if the Democratic Party – which won majorities in both houses of Congress earlier this month – tried to curb Trump's tariff impulses.

The tariffs have in part contributed to higher prices on consumer goods in the U.S., a major source of discontent among voters.

"Without the two-thirds majority needed to override a presidential veto, Democrats' ability to dismantle the tariff wall will remain limited," ⁠ING ⁠analysts said in a note.

"Either way, we don't think the blue wave will mark a return to free trade. The Biden years already showed that tariffs in strategically important sectors enjoy support across political camps."

The U.S.-China truce runs until Jan. 10, but many expect it to be extended – potentially as early as next month when Trump and Xi are set to meet again at a G-20 gathering in Miami – given the major impact a re-escalation of tit-for-tat hikes similar to those seen in 2025 would have on both economies.

The agreement caps Trump's second-term tariffs on Chinese goods at 20%, in addition to duties of about 25% imposed during his first term. The U.S. has already imposed a 12.5% anti-forced labor duty on all Chinese imports, leaving only 7.5% to reach the 20% cap.

The U.S. and China are also working to ⁠cut tariffs on $30 billion of non-strategic imports from each side.

Tailored rates

One of the analysts said that the duties would be specifically tailored to each country, with goods from Mexico and Norway unlikely to see any immediate levies.

The White House is expected to honor capped tariff rates that were included in finalized U.S. trade deals with partner countries, ​the analyst also said. These include duty ceilings of 15% on goods from the EU, Japan and South Korea and 19% for Malaysia.

The U.S. is also ​expected to honor the 20% cap on Trump's second-term tariffs on goods from China, as long as a trade truce with Beijing is extended. If it expires, the Chinese excess capacity rate would rise to a higher level.

Replacement tariffs

The trading partners included in the probe are China, India, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, ⁠Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, Bangladesh and Cambodia, along with the European ‌Union.

The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) launched the excess capacity probe in March, under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, along with a separate probe into weak or lax enforcement of anti-forced labor laws ​in 59 countries and the European Union. Together, ⁠the duties are meant to rebuild Trump's global "Liberation Day" tariffs that were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court ⁠in February.

The Trump administration has singled out China as the biggest source of excess industrial capacity, which it says is flooding global markets ⁠with steel, aluminum, electric vehicles, appliances, solar ​products and other goods. China says its exports reflect competitive advantages.

The probe is also partly directed at Chinese investment in Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia, to manufacture goods for the U.S. market and avoid prior US tariffs.