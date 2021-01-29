Wall Street stocks dropped Friday as investors digested data on the latest coronavirus vaccine and monitored the ongoing gyrations of GameStop and other volatile equities.

Johnson & Johnson said its COVID-19 vaccine has overall efficacy of 66%, with 85% effectiveness in preventing severe COVID-19 across all geographical regions, but only 57% success rate in preventing a variant in South Africa.

The J&J vaccine has been eagerly anticipated because it requires only one shot, in contrast to other options now on the market.

Shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment soared again Friday after online platform Robinhood lifted restrictions on trades. The companies have shot higher this week following a campaign by investors organized on a Reddit group in opposition to investors who have bet on declines.

About 45 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.6% at 30,414.05.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.5% to 3,769.10, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also shed 0.5% to 13,277.03.

Companies reporting results included Eli Lilly, Chevron and Caterpillar. Lilly and Caterpillar rose early Friday, while Chevron dropped.