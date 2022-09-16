The United States said late Thursday that the historic Istanbul grain agreement for safe exports from Ukrainian ports brought down global food prices by bringing over 2.7 million metric tons of grain to world markets.
In a press release, the U.S. State Department also warned: "If agricultural infrastructure within Ukraine continues to be damaged in the war, this progress on global food security will be endangered."
Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.
A Joint Coordination Centre with officials from the three countries and the U.N. was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments, which began on Aug. 1.
"Russia has exacerbated a global food security crisis, contributed to significant spikes in the cost of wheat and forced a scramble to keep hungry and vulnerable populations fed," the department also said.
