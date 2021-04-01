U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) said Wednesday that the country’s industry is “materially injured” by imports of common alloy aluminum sheets from 16 countries that are sold in the United States at less than fair value and subsidized by the governments of Bahrain, India and Turkey.

The Commerce Department will issue anti-dumping duty orders on the 16 countries and countervailing duty orders on imports of the product from Bahrain, India and Turkey, as a result of the USITC determination, the commission said in a statement.

The 16 countries are Bahrain, Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Oman, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey.

Earlier this month, The U.S. Commerce Department issued final anti-dumping duties on common alloy aluminum sheets from 18 countries, including Turkey, investigated.

The anti-dumping and companion anti-subsidy countervailing duty cases were initiated under the Trump administration in March 2020. Common alloy aluminum sheet is a flat-rolled product used in building facades and a variety of products, such as truck trailer bodies and street signs.

The USITC was to approve the final decision by April 15 to impose the anti-dumping or countervailing duties, the commerce secretary statement said on March 3.

Germany had the highest anti-dumping rate, ranging from 49.4% to 242.8%, and the largest exports of aluminum sheet to the United States, worth $286.6 million in 2019.

Bahrain, second with $241.2 million worth of aluminum sheet exported to the U.S., received a 4.83% anti-dumping duty rate and an anti-subsidy rate of up to 6.44%.

The department said Turkey benefited from an anti-dumping rate ranging from 2.02% to 13.56% and an anti-subsidy countervailing rate ranging from 2.56% to 4.34%.

Turkey exported aluminum sheets worth $122.8 million to the U.S. in 2019.