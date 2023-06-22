The Treasury and Finance Ministry on Thursday received its new deputy minister appointments as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed a decree published in the Official Gazette for the high offices of the ministries.

Four officials have been appointed as deputy ministers of Mehmet Şimşek, the new treasury and finance minister.

Abdullah Erdem Cantimur, formerly a deputy at now-defunct Ministry of Finance, will now serve as deputy minister of treasury and finance. He brings with him a wealth of experience, having previously served as a Member of Parliament from 2002 to 2007 and as deputy minister of finance from 2012 to 2015.

Ismail Ilhan Hatipoğlu, a veteran finance bureaucrat, was another appointment to the post of deputy minister of treasury and finance. He has played vital roles within the Ministry of Treasury and Finance throughout his career. He held various positions, including revenue controller, vice president of revenue administration, and most recently, chair of the internal audit coordination board, from 1989 to 2019.

Osman Çelik, a former banker who worked in well-known state-run and private lenders and a former treasury undersecretary, was also appointed as deputy minister of treasury and finance.

Zekeriya Kaya, a seasoned bureaucrat in top posts at income services and tax agencies, is the fourth name who will serve as deputy minister of treasury and finance. Kaya, currently the head of a department at the Revenue Administration, brings his expertise to the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) supervisory board as a member since May 2017.