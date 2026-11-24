U.S. authorities have barred Singapore-based tech group Megaspeed International from purchasing advanced chips, adding it to its black trade list following an alleged Chinese espionage scandal surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Here are key facts about Megaspeed – whose former executive Alice Huang is suspected of being a Chinese spy and said to have had an affair with the Nvidia boss – and its regional network of subsidiaries and affiliated businesses.

Investigations

Megaspeed touts itself as a company at the heart of the artificial intelligence revolution, using Nvidia's advanced silicon chips to power high-performance computing inside vast data centers.

The cloud computing company previously led by Alice Huang, was investigated by Singapore in 2025 over potential export control violations.

The U.S. is investigating Megaspeed on allegations it had allegedly bought processors from Nvidia and routed them to Chinese customers, circumventing U.S. export restrictions under the guise of acquiring hardware for its Southeast Asia data hubs.

Beijing has denied allegations of spying, and Megaspeed said it was investigating if it had complied with export controls on the sensitive chips.

Trade restrictions

On Monday, as Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, the U.S. Commerce Department added Megaspeed International, its parent company and subsidiaries in Malaysia and Thailand to the trade blacklist.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Singapore was working with the United States to stop companies "exploiting" the city-state – a global transhipment hub – for illegal chip transfers.

Neighboring Malaysia, which was investigating Megaspeed's local subsidiary Speedmatrix for possible diversion of AI chips, advised data centers on Monday to cut links with U.S.-blacklisted firms.

Empty offices

At Megaspeed's office in the heart of the Singapore business district, no staff could be seen behind its locked glass doors. Neighbors told Agence France-Presse (AFP) they had not seen anyone come or go for months.

The registered address of a company listed as Megaspeed (Thailand) was a two-desk office in a coworking space in central Bangkok, which showed little sign of activity when AFP visited on Tuesday.

MSFusion: Malaysia data center

Another company, MSFusion, was also added to the U.S. blacklist.

Corporate records show it shares a common director with Megaspeed in Singapore, but is owned by a holdings company in the Cayman Islands.

The Ocean Financial Center building, where the registered office address of Singapore-based company Megaspeed is located, Singapore, Nov. 10, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

MSFusion has bought land to build a data center in Malaysia's southern state of Johor, according to the company that sold the plot, with other documents pointing to MSFusion's involvement in its development.

When AFP recently visited the site, there were no signs mentioning MSFusion's involvement in the project.

A security post is stationed outside the compound, surrounded by low concrete walls with metal gates.

MSFusion has denied any "equity relationship" with Megaspeed International and its subsidiaries, saying that the firms "operate as separate and independent legal entities."

Speedmatrix: Megaspeed subsidiary

Megaspeed International has two subsidiaries in Malaysia: Megaspeed International Sdn Bhd and Speedmatrix Sdn Bhd, both involved in data processing activities.

Speedmatrix "is a tenant at data centers in Malaysia" that can bring its own servers and AI chips into the country but cannot export them, according to the Malaysian trade ministry.

The logo of Speedmatrix, one of Megaspeed's Malaysian subsidiaries, is pictured at an office in the Eco Botanic township, Johor, Malaysia, Nov. 13, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Speedmatrix, believed to be operating out of the Sedenak Tech Park in Johor, was also added to the U.S. list.

Speedmatrix, Singapore-based Megaspeed International and MSFusion share a common director, Tan Yong Pong, according to corporate papers.

Speedmatrix, MSFusion and Malaysia-based Megaspeed International Sdn Bhd share Ang Kong Siang as company secretary, as well as the same registered address in Johor state, documents show.

Seized shipments

Malaysian customs intercepted at least five illicit shipments of high-end chips from "one Asian country to another" this year, authorities have said.

After one of the raids at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, AFP correspondents spotted the Nvidia logo on a picture of the confiscated goods.

AFP correspondents also saw a waybill on one of the confiscated containers, with the destination given as SZX, the code for Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in China.